Russia puts sanctions on 61 U.S. nationals

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2022 04:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 04:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that is levying sanctions on 61 U.S. nationals,.

It said the move was being taken “in response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business.” The list includes U.S. officials and former and current top managers of large American companies, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

