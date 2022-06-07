Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures fall 1% as Target warns of weaker margin again

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:52 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures fall 1% as Target warns of weaker margin again
U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Tuesday as shares of retailers fell after Target Corp issued a weak quarterly margin forecast for the second time in less than a month.

At 7:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 287 points, or 0.87%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 40.75 points, or 0.99%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 157 points, or 1.25%.

