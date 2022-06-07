LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Italian police bust Colombian drug gang

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil election frontrunner Lula eyes Eletrobras privatization rollback, aides say

BRASILIA - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist frontrunner ahead of an October election, is looking at ways to reverse President Jair Bolsonaro's planned privatization of state-run electricity company Eletrobras, his advisers say. Latin America's largest utility, known formally as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA, will be the highest-profile – and perhaps final – major state asset sale for Bolsonaro's government, which has disappointed free-market advocates' hopes for more aggressive privatizations.

Lula's aides said the transaction shifting majority control of the power company to private investors, scheduled for Thursday, will be short-lived if he has his way. But many legal and financial experts said the privatization deal has many built-in safeguards that will make it hard to unwind once it goes through. U.S. VP touts $3.2 billion investment aimed at stemming Central American migration

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has marshaled $3.2 billion in corporate pledges to tackle the factors that drive some Central Americans to migrate to the United States, according to her office, an effort she will tout on Tuesday at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The new commitments from companies - including Visa and the apparel company Gap Inc - total $1.9 billion and are more than double the $1.2 billion promised by the private sector in December.

The pledges form a major part of President Joe Biden's plan to address the "root causes" of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, a region known as the Northern Triangle. Italian police bust Colombian drug gang, seize tonnes of cocaine

ROME - Italian police have seized 4.3 tonnes of cocaine with a street value of 240 million euros ($257 million), dealing a heavy blow to the Colombian Clan del Golfo drugs gang, investigators said on Tuesday. Police said it was one of the largest such seizures in Europe and came at the end of an international investigation that resulted in arrest warrants being issued for 38 people in six countries: Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Colombia.

The investigation lasted more than a year and involved both the Colombian judiciary and U.S. Homeland Security. Besides the cocaine, police also confiscated 1.85 million euros in cash. (Compiled by Steven Grattan;)

