Cheniere strikes LNG supply deal with Norway's Equinor

Half of the annual volume that Cheniere plans to deliver depends on the Texas-based company making a positive final investment decision to expand liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:25 IST
Cheniere Energy Inc will sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Equinor ASA as the Norwegian energy company plans to gain access to additional LNG supplies amid a tight commodity market and surging demand for the super-cooled fuel.

Cheniere has agreed to deliver 1.75 million tonnes of LNG per year for 15 years starting from the second half of 2026, it said in a statement on Thursday. U.S. LNG companies have been exporting record volumes to the European Union following sanctions on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that reduced supplies in an already tight market.

The United States is on track to become the world's largest LNG exporter this year, surpassing Australia and Qatar, as producers aim to boost liquefaction capacity. Half of the annual volume that Cheniere plans to deliver depends on the Texas-based company making a positive final investment decision to expand liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal.

