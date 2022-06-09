Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:46 IST
Odisha clears 12 projects worth over Rs 2k cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government approved on Thursday 12 industrial projects worth Rs 2,082 crore, which are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 3,600 people in the state.

The projects were cleared during a meeting of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, according to an official release.

The SLSWCA gave its nod to the National Aluminium Company for setting up a 3.5 million tonnes per annum 'overland conveyor corridor' in Pottangi, Koraput district, at an investment of Rs 732 crore.

A date centre and resorts are also among the projects that received approval.

The government's primary focus has been on the employment-intensive sectors like metal downstream, food processing, tourism and plastic industries, which employ thousands of employees in a single unit, the release said.

Considering, the huge skill force in this domain, such industries create massive employment in the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

