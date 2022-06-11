Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in destroyed warehouses, Ukraine dep minister says
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 16:58 IST
Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by Russian shelling last weekend, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Saturday.
Speaking on national television, Vysotskyi said, according to records, at the start of the war on Feb. 24 the warehouses at one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities terminals in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv held 250,000-300,000 tonnes of grain, mainly wheat and corn.
