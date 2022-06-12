Left Menu

Mumbai: NCB Seizes 4.8 Kg charas concealed in water purifier, 2 held

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai in its fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai launched an operation in Mumbai and seized 4.880 Kg of Charas on June 10 and arrested two persons on June 11 in the concerned case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:53 IST
Drugs concealed in water purifier. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai in its fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai launched an operation in Mumbai and seized 4.880 Kg of Charas on June 10 and arrested two persons on June 11 in the concerned case. According to NCB Mumbai, an operation was launched in Mumbai after getting specific input about a drug consignment being sent to Australia. Acting on the information, NCB Mumbai officials seized the drugs which were concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier.

"On the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 4.880 Kgs of Charas at Mumbai on 10.06.2022. The seized drugs were concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier. The parcel was destined for Australia," Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai said in a press release. Adding further, Ghawate said, "(In) follow up action, consignor and courier agent were intercepted by NCB Mumbai. During preliminary interrogation, it is found that the courier franchise owner is also involved in drug trafficking", stated NCB release. The courier agent used to send parcels without verification of the identity of the consignor and had also sent several of such parcels many times on the instructions of the main receiver. During preliminary interrogation, it is found that the courier franchise owner is also involved in drug trafficking.

A fake identity was used by the consignor to ship the parcel through the courier. This network has sent many such types of parcels in the past. The kingpin had created layers in the delivery network, added NCB. NCB Mumbai registered a case while further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

