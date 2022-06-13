Left Menu

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Monday

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 13-06-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 12:28 IST
Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Monday
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

