Oman, Tanzania set up mutual investment fund -minister
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 16:12 IST
Oman and Tanzania have set up a mutual investment fund that aims to invest in several sectors, including agriculture, fishing and mining, the state-owned Oman News Agency cited the sultanate's foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi as saying on Monday.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samia Suluhu Hassan
- Tanzanian
- Tanzania
- Oman
Advertisement