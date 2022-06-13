Left Menu

Oman, Tanzania set up mutual investment fund -minister

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 16:12 IST
Oman, Tanzania set up mutual investment fund -minister
Badr al-Busaidi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Oman and Tanzania have set up a mutual investment fund that aims to invest in several sectors, including agriculture, fishing and mining, the state-owned Oman News Agency cited the sultanate's foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi as saying on Monday.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022