Ireland says UK breach of N.Ireland protocol 'very serious'

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain on Monday that a unilateral breach by London of post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, agreed with the European Union, would be "very serious".

"Unilateral breach of the Protocol is very serious - an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM," Martin said on Twitter.

"It goes to the heart of the issue of trust."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)