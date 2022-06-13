Left Menu

Ireland says UK breach of N.Ireland protocol 'very serious'

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:03 IST
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain on Monday that a unilateral breach by London of post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, agreed with the European Union, would be "very serious".

"Unilateral breach of the Protocol is very serious - an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM," Martin said on Twitter.

"It goes to the heart of the issue of trust."

