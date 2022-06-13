Ireland says UK breach of N.Ireland protocol 'very serious'
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain on Monday that a unilateral breach by London of post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, agreed with the European Union, would be "very serious".
"Unilateral breach of the Protocol is very serious - an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM," Martin said on Twitter.
"It goes to the heart of the issue of trust."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Actor Damian Lewis and former Northern Ireland leader honoured by Queen Elizabeth
Motor racing-Aston Martin's Krack still smiling after bumpy start
Soccer-Martinez strikes late to rescue draw for Spain in Czech Republic
UEFA Nations League: Inigo Martinez helps Spain draw against Czech Republic
Soccer-Martinez strikes late to rescue draw for Spain in Czech Republic