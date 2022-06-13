Maharashtra reports 1885 new cases

Maharashtra reported 1885 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the state to 17,480. According to the latest report from Kasturba Hospital Laboratory, three patients were found positive with BA.4 and one patient with BA.5 variant in Mumbai.

"All these patients were infected with COVID-19 between May 14 to May 24, out of which two are 11-year-old girls and two are males in the 40 to 60 age group. All these patients have been cured in home isolation. Other details of all these patients are also being taken", stated Maharashtra Government. Mumbai records the maximum cases with 11331, followed by Thane and Palghar with 3233 and 497 respectively.

Meanwhile, one person died of COVID in the state, said Health Department. 774 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Monday. The recovery rate stands at 97.91 per cent.

India reported 8,084 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Of the fresh cases, Delhi reported 735 cases, Maharashtra 2,946 cases, Karnataka 463 cases and Kerala 1,955 cases.

With the fresh escalation in fresh Coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate was over three per cent. India's Active caseload currently stands at 47,995 which accounts for 0.11 per cent of the total cases.

The government data added that 10 fresh fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,24,771. The recovery rate is currently at 98.68 per cent as 4,592 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,26,57,335.

Of the 2,49,418 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 3.24 per cent was observed. On the vaccination front, about 195.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Perturbed over the spike, Union Health Ministry on Thursday wrote to the states asking them to strengthen surveillance and take pre-emptive measures to limit the spread of infection. "Sustained and significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country during the past four months. However, in the past two weeks, an upsurge in cases has been noticed. In the week ending 8th June, 2022, 4,207 average daily new cases were reported as compared to 2,663 average daily cases in the week ending 1st June, 2022," Rajesh Bhushan, the Union Health secretary said in a letter to the states. (ANI)

