Pope Francis says he refuses distinction between "good and bad" in Ukraine war - papers

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-06-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 11:26 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis refused the distinction between "good and bad" in the war in Ukraine, he was quoted as saying by daily La Stampa, which reported Pope's conversation with editors of Jesuit European cultural magazines.

Asked if he was in favour of Russia's president Vladimir Putin, the Pope answered: "No, I am not, I am simply opposed to reducing complexity to distinction between good and bad".

Pope Francis hopes to meet Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church in September in Kazakhstan, he added.

