Nord Stream gas capacity restrained by repair delays, Gazprom says

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday capacity to supply gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was constrained to 100 million cubic metres (mcm) per day due to delayed repair works.

The pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, can usually carry 167 mcm, Gazprom said in a statement on the company's Telegram channel.

The cause of the reduced capacity was the delay in Germany company Siemens returning equipment that had been sent for repair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

