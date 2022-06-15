Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Boy trapped in borewell saved after more than 100 hours of rescue operation

The young boy from Chhattisgarh, Rahul Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully rescued after over 100 hours of operation, informed the officials.

ANI | Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-06-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 00:47 IST
Visual of Rahul Sahu after rescue operation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The young boy from Chhattisgarh, Rahul Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully rescued after over 100 hours of operation, informed the officials. Sahu was safely extricated around midnight on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished for the young boy's recovery. "With everyone's prayers and the relentless, dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been brought out safely. It is our wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible," tweeted Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel adding the state has created history.

Rahul Sahu was trapped in a 60-ft deep borewell in Pihrid village of Malkharoda block. Around 150 officials were deployed for the rescue operation. The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Administration.

After the operation concluded, Sahu is said to be in a stable condition (ANI)

