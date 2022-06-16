U.S. energy secretary expected to meet with refining executives on June 23 - sources

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is expected to meet with refining executives on June 23 to discuss gasoline prices, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The planned talks come as President Joe Biden, under pressure over high gasoline prices, has demanded that oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits.

