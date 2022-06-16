Left Menu

India trade minister expects 'solid' outcomes from global trade talks

India's Commerce Minister said on Thursday that he expected "solid decisions" at a World Trade Organization conference in Geneva where negotiations on fishing, vaccines and food security deals are in their final hours.

"We will take some solid decisions probably after seven years for the first time, subject to a few issues being sorted out in the next few minutes," Piyush Goyal told reporters during the WTO meeting.

"I just hope I'm not speaking too soon but India is convinced that this will turn out to be one of the most successful ministerials that the WTO has seen in a long time," he said.

