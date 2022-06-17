Biden says recession is not inevitable - AP
A recession is "not inevitable", President Joe Biden told the Associated Press in an interview, a reporter posted on Twitter on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve rolled out its biggest rate hike since 1994 and flagged a slowing economy.
