Biden says recession is not inevitable - AP

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 01:49 IST
A recession is "not inevitable", President Joe Biden told the Associated Press in an interview, a reporter posted on Twitter on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve rolled out its biggest rate hike since 1994 and flagged a slowing economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

