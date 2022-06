France's Macron skeptical on deal to get grain out of Ukraine's Odesa port

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he was open to talking to Russia's President Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to strike a deal to get grain out of the Ukrainian port of Odesa but that he saw little chance of an agreement.

"We have to talk with Russia on food security and it (discussions) can be justified by liaising directly with the U.N. secretary general to get grains out of Odesa," Macron told BFM TV on his way back from Ukraine.

"But I don't believe a lot in this path, because I already had talks a few weeks ago with President Putin, but he didn't want to accept a U.N. resolution on this subject."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)