China to ban new heavy industrial projects in key zones

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:05 IST
China will ban new steel, coking, oil refining, cement, and glass projects in key zones, the government said on Friday in a wide-ranging policy document aimed at tackling pollution and meeting the country's climate goals.

It said China would step up efforts to establish a zoning system to manage environmental risks and take action to reduce heavy industry in already polluted regions, river basins, and urban areas. As well as banning heavy industries in the zones, China will also ensure that new energy vehicles make up around 50% of total car sales by around 2030 and prioritize the development of biomass, geothermal or solar energy for heating.

The document said China needed to find new "synergies" that would allow it to cut air, water, and soil pollution while also tackling carbon dioxide emissions, which the country aims to bring to a peak before 2030. It said many of the pressures on the environment have still not been alleviated, adding that there was "still a long way to go to achieve the vision of building a beautiful China and reaching carbon neutrality".

The document also promised to speed up the switch to alternative fuels in cement production, expand the deployment of carbon capture and storage and boost recycling rates in the steel and aluminum sectors. It will also take action to encourage low-carbon lifestyles and create "green communities", it said, without providing further detail.

