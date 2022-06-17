Left Menu

Global dirty money watchdog keeps Pakistan on 'grey list'

Despite the remaining hurdle, Pakistani officials reacted positively to the news that the country had completed its action plan. "With this, the exiting process from the gray list starts as per the FATF procedure," said Pakistan's Minister of State Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who was representing Pakistan at the plenary in plenary.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 23:01 IST
Global dirty money watchdog keeps Pakistan on 'grey list'

A global dirty money watchdog said on Friday it was keeping Pakistan on its "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify its progress on tackling terrorism financing.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), set up by the G7 group of advanced economies to protect the global financial system, said Pakistan had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as part of a bid to get off the list on which it has been since 2018. But FATF said an on-site visit was warranted to verify that reforms had begun and were being sustained, as well as that the necessary political commitment remained in place to sustain improvement in the future.

"Pakistan is not being removed from the gray list today. The country will be removed from the list if it successfully passes the onsite visit," FATF president Marcus Pleyer told a news conference. The purpose of the onsite visit, he said, is to verify the completion of reforms to check whether it is sustainable and irreversible.

Pleyer did not give a date for the visit but said it would be before the body's October plenary, where an "informed decision" can be made whether to delist Pakistan. Despite the remaining hurdle, Pakistani officials reacted positively to the news that the country had completed its action plan.

"With this, the exiting process from the gray list starts as per the FATF procedure," said Pakistan's Minister of State Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who was representing Pakistan at the plenary in plenary. Exiting the grey list has the potential to directly impact foreign inflows in Pakistan, specifically foreign portfolio investment and foreign direct investment, which could increase as a result, Saad Hashemy, CEO at BMA Capital Securities, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NBA-Warriors relish 'most unlikely' championship of a dynasty run and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NB...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022