Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind extends financial assistance to families of killed protestors in Ranchi violence

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Friday announced to extend financial support of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of those killed in the violence that erupted in Ranchi after the Friday prayers against the alleged controversial remark of suspended Nupur Sharma recently. According to a statement by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the deceased were identified as Muhammad Mudassir and Mohammad Sahil who were killed during the protest.

"A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind led by Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of JUH had called on the members of the aggrieved families. Meanwhile, the video footage of heart-rendering tales of his mothers' has impacted the whole country. It is to be noted that Mudassar was the lone son of his parents," the statement stated. President of the organisation, Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani demanded from Chief Minister Hemant Soren to identify culprits who shot down innocent persons and to take stringent action against them.

"He has also demanded reasonable financial compensation to the families of the deceased. Maulana Madani has also decided to give INR One lakh to the members of slain families," the statement said. According to the statement, Rs 2 lakhs were transferred from the office of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to the bank account of the families of the deceased ones.

"Besides that, the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has expressed his hope that the committee formed by the Chief Minister will conduct a fair inquiry and submit a report soon so that the culprits could be brought to justice," it said. The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation was reported.

The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control. All internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city. (ANI)

