Left Menu

Dutch government activates energy crisis plan, to produce 2.8 bcm Groningen gas

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:18 IST
Dutch government activates energy crisis plan, to produce 2.8 bcm Groningen gas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government on Monday activated the first phase of a crisis energy plan, and said it would produce 2.8 billion cubic metres of gas from the Groningen gas field in the production year ending October 2023, down from 4.5 bcm in the current year.

In the addition The Netherlands will remove a cap on production at Dutch coal plants in order to preserve gas in light of decisions by Gazprom to cut supplies to Europe.

The country's Energy minister Rob Jetten announced the measures at a press conference in The Hague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022