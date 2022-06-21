Left Menu

Qatar's economy expected to grow 4.9% in 2022 on high oil prices -emir

Qatar's economy expected to grow 4.9% in 2022 on high oil prices -emir
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday the country's economy is expected to grow 4.9% this year due to high oil prices.

He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, a conference organized by Bloomberg.

