Qatar's economy expected to grow 4.9% in 2022 on high oil prices -emir
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-06-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 11:56 IST
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday the country's economy is expected to grow 4.9% this year due to high oil prices.
He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, a conference organized by Bloomberg.
