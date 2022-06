Possible drone strike shuts Russian oil refinery near Ukraine - governor

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region, bordering Ukraine, suspended operations on Wednesday after what may have been a drone strike, regional governor Vasily Golubev said on social media.

He said a fire had broken out in the refinery's vacuum plant, and that fragments of two drones had been found on the territory of the refinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)