World Bank approves project to promote rain-fed farming in U'khand

The World Bank has approved a project worth Rs 1,000 crore for taking rain-fed farming to new heights in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand.

The project named Uttarakhand Climate Responsive Rain-fed Farming Project will be implemented by the watershed department.

The state government had proposed the project which is aimed at reducing green house gas emissions for funding by the World Bank.

The World Bank has agreed to fund the project.

The project will also help in springshed management, boosting agricultural productivity, controlling migration and promoting cluster based agriculture, an official release said.

It will also boost climate friendly activities in the agriculture sector so that it becomes an economically viable option for the youth and farmers.

