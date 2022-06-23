RWE not immediately affected by phase 2 of Germany's gas plan

Power utility RWE said Germany's declaration of phase 2 of its emergency gas plan does not immediately affect it and that its gas storage is currently quite well-filled.

The company said it has contracted only very limited gas volumes from Russia, though it added that it is currently seeing restrictions on its supply volume from Russia.

RWE said that a price adjustment mechanism allowed under phase 2 of the plan does not currently apply to its contracts.

