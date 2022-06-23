Left Menu

RWE not immediately affected by phase 2 of Germany's gas plan

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 17:58 IST
RWE not immediately affected by phase 2 of Germany's gas plan
  • Country:
  • Germany

Power utility RWE said Germany's declaration of phase 2 of its emergency gas plan does not immediately affect it and that its gas storage is currently quite well-filled.

The company said it has contracted only very limited gas volumes from Russia, though it added that it is currently seeing restrictions on its supply volume from Russia.

RWE said that a price adjustment mechanism allowed under phase 2 of the plan does not currently apply to its contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022