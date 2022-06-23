EXCLUSIVE-Cisco to wind down business in Russia, Belarus
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022
Telecoms equipment maker Cisco will wind down its business in Russia and Belarus, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as the pace of Western companies departing accelerates.
The U.S. company stopped business operations, including sales and services, in the region in March.
