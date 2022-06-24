Left Menu

Germany's network agency head says full gas storage enough for 2.5 months

we could do without Russian gas completely ... for just two and a half months and then the storage tanks will be empty," Klaus Mueller said on ZDF's Maybrit Illner program. Mueller said the gas supply situation was tense but still stable.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 02:41 IST
Germany's network agency head says full gas storage enough for 2.5 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German could sustain itself for 2-1/2 months of average winter if its natural gas storage facilities were to be 100% full, the head of Germany's network agency said on Thursday, adding that Europe's biggest economy needs additional suppliers and must save gas.

"If the storage facilities in Germany were mathematically 100% percent full ... we could do without Russian gas completely ... for just two and a half months and then the storage tanks will be empty," Klaus Mueller said on ZDF's Maybrit Illner program.

Mueller said the gas supply situation was tense but still stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022