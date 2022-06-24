Germany's network agency head says full gas storage enough for 2.5 months
German could sustain itself for 2-1/2 months of average winter if its natural gas storage facilities were to be 100% full, the head of Germany's network agency said on Thursday, adding that Europe's biggest economy needs additional suppliers and must save gas.
"If the storage facilities in Germany were mathematically 100% percent full ... we could do without Russian gas completely ... for just two and a half months and then the storage tanks will be empty," Klaus Mueller said on ZDF's Maybrit Illner program.
Mueller said the gas supply situation was tense but still stable.
