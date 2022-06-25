TDP chief urges Andhra DGP to take action against cops over attack on Chittoor ex-mayor

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the state Director-General of Police (DGP) to take action against cops for the alleged attack on Chittoor ex-mayor Katari Hemalatha. In a letter to the DGP, Naidu alleged that the Chittoor police were intimidating witnesses and filing false cases in order to cover up the murder of Katari Mohan and Katari Anuradha.

"Appallingly, a section of police was blatantly siding with the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government goons and harassing key witnesses in various cases," he stated. The TDP chief condemned the police for running the jeep over Katari Hemalatha, who was injured.

Earlier on June 22, Lavanya, the sister-in-law of Hemalatha, complained to Chittoor Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) P Jagadeesh and Chittoor Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) about extending protection to witnesses in the gruesome murder of a couple. On June 23, it was learnt that Chittoor II Town Police were inquiring about the whereabouts of Satish Naidu, a key witness in the murder case of a couple. Naidu said.

He further said that the police threatened Prasanna, an aide of Hemalatha to reveal the whereabouts of Satish Naidu. The TDP chief claimed that on June 23, the police raided the house of Poorna, a brother of Prasanna in order to threaten Prasanna to tell the whereabouts of Satish.

Naidu objected to foisting a false case of marijuana against Purna by showing a pack of green grass in the police jeep. He urged DGP to inquire and take stringent action against the erring police officials in foisting false cases against Purna and for manhandling Hemalatha. If this trend of targeting and harassing key witnesses continues, the police in Andhra Pradesh will be mocked and will be seen with contempt, he said.

He further warned that the TDP would not spare the police officers who were committing serious offences by turning into the ruling YSRCP activists. Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also said, "TDP party would fight a legal battle on behalf of the victimised TDP leaders."

After coming to power, the TDP would take all the necessary action against all the errant officers, Lokesh said. He termed it unjust saying that the police put ganja in the pockets of Poorna and then arrested him by making false charges. (ANI)

