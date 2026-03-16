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Tripura's Bold Move: DA Hike to Boost Employee Morale

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a 5 percent hike in dearness allowance for state employees, raising it to 41 percent, effective April 1. This decision affects over 100,000 employees and will cost an extra Rs 500 crore annually. The announcement drew criticism for bypassing assembly protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:33 IST
Tripura's Bold Move: DA Hike to Boost Employee Morale
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In a significant move, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared a 5 percent increase in dearness allowance for state government employees on Monday. The adjustment, which raises their DA to 41 percent, will be effective from April 1 and impacts over 100,000 workers and pensioners. This decision comes shortly after Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy concluded his budget speech.

The government has committed to investing an additional Rs 500 crore annually to accommodate the hike. Chief Minister Saha expressed ongoing efforts to align state employee wages with their central government counterparts who currently receive a 58 percent DA. The senior Congress MLA, Sudip Roy Barman, criticized the announcement's timing, suggesting it should have been part of the finance minister's budget speech.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has projected Rs 15,000 crore will be required for salaries and pensions from the total budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27. The decision is seen as a step to boost employee morale while navigating assembly protocol challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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