Left Menu

Punjab: Arrested IAS officer's son dies; family alleges murder, cops say suicide

Arrested Punjab Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli's son died of gunshot injuries on Saturday. While the police said Kartik Popli, died by suicide, his family, however, has claimed he was murdered.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:49 IST
Punjab: Arrested IAS officer's son dies; family alleges murder, cops say suicide
Mother of Kartik Popli who died of a gunshot wound. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arrested Punjab Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli's son died of gunshot injuries on Saturday. While the police said Kartik Popli, died by suicide, his family, however, has claimed he was murdered. "They tortured my child and killed him. They tortured my domestic help for evidence. The entire vigilance bureau and the DSP are under the pressure from the chief minister. This is the way they are killing people," the distraught mother of Kartik Popli said.

The incident comes days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested IAS officer Popli and his accomplice on corruption charges. Anu Preet Kular, a relative of Sanjay Popli alleged that the "Vigilance people murdered him".

"Vigilance team asked Sanjay Popli to sign on something otherwise it won't be good for his son. They locked him in a room and took his son upstairs. We were standing downstairs and after some time we heard the sound of gunshots. The Vigilance people murdered him." SSP Kuldeep Chahal said that the boy allegedly shot himself in the head with his father's licensed pistol.

"The vigilance team had arrived (at IAS Sanjay Popli's house) for an enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized that his son had shot himself with his licensed gun. He was taken to a hospital," SSP Chahal said. Popli and one more person were arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last week under allegations of corruption.

He was sent to a four-day police remand. As his remand was ending today, the vigilance team had landed up at his residence today for another inquiry. Officials said that several gold and silver coins, cash, mobile phones and other electronic devices were recovered from the residence of arrested IAS officer today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022