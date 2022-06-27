WRAPUP 3-Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine

Russian forces were fighting on Monday to capture Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province, after Moscow-backed separatists said they were advancing on multiple fronts. In a victory for Kremlin's campaign, Lysychansk's twin city of Sievierodonetsk, the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting, fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday. Russian missiles also struck Kyiv for the first time in weeks on Sunday, attacks condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden as "barbarism".

Tass news agency on Sunday quoted a separatist official as saying Moscow's forces had entered Lysychansk from five directions and were isolating Ukrainian defenders. Reuters could not confirm the report.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russian forces were using artillery to try to cut off Lysychansk from the south but made no mention of separatists entering the city. Russian assault aircraft struck near Lysychansk, the general staff added in its update on Monday.

"Lysychansk, it was a horror, the last week," said Elena, an elderly woman from the city who was among dozens of evacuees who arrived in the Ukrainian-held town of Pokrovsk by bus from frontline areas. "I already told my husband if I die, please bury me behind the house," she added. The RIA agency quoted a separatist official as saying separatist forces had evacuated more than 250 people, including children, on Sunday from Sievierodonetsk's Azot chemical plant.

The industrial area was the last part of Sievierodonetsk held by Ukrainian forces before they withdrew. Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk make up Ukraine's eastern Donbas region - the country's industrial heartland.

'PARTNERS NEED TO MOVE FASTER' Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said missiles also struck the central city of Cherkasy on Sunday, hitting a strategic bridge linking western Ukraine and the eastern battlefields.

"They are trying to limit the transfer of our reserves and Western weapons to the east," he told Reuters. Odesa regional administration spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said a missile strike in the Odesa region, in southern Ukraine, had destroyed residential buildings and caused a fire. Six people were injured including a child, he added.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the details of the report. Russia denies targeting civilians. Ukraine needs a modern air defense system to deter Russian missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Sunday evening address, after missiles earlier struck an apartment block and close to a kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"Partners need to move faster if they are partners, not observers. Delays with the weapons transfer to our state, any restrictions - this is an invitation for Russia to hit again and again," he added. The United States is likely to announce this week the purchase of an advanced medium to long-range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Biden called the Sunday Kyiv strikes acts of "barbarism", as leaders from the Group of Seven nations met for a summit in Germany. RUSSIA IS CLOSE TO DEFAULT

Some G7 leaders mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin as they gathered for a group photograph at the summit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested the leaders "show them our pecs" about Putin's shirtless poses over the years, including on horseback.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display". European Union President Ursula von der Leyen replied: "Oh yes. Horseback riding is the best." Britain, Canada, Japan, and the United States proposed a ban on gold imports from Russia to tighten the squeeze on Moscow and cut off its means of financing the invasion.

Sweeping sanctions have effectively cut Russia out of the global financial system and rendered its assets untouchable to many investors. It edged closer to default on Sunday amid little sign that investors holding its international bonds had received payment, heralding what would be its first default in decades.

Some Taiwanese holders of Russian Eurobonds have not received interest due on May 27 after a grace period expired on Sunday evening, two sources said. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what the Kremlin called a "special military operation" to rid the country of far-right nationalists and ensure Russian security.

Kyiv and the West dismiss that as a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing Ukraine, destroyed cities, and driven up food and energy prices.

