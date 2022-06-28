Left Menu

Ecuador indigenous leaders agree to meet with government

Lasso, whose adversarial relationship with the national assembly has worsened during the protests, has also withdrawn security measures and announced subsidized fertilizers and debt forgiveness. Indigenous groups led by organization CONAIE said in a statement earlier on Monday that the price reduction to $2.45 per gallon for gasoline extra and $1.80 per gallon for diesel was not enough.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 01:32 IST
Ecuador indigenous leaders agree to meet with government

Ecuadorean indigenous organizations said on Monday they would meet with the government to discuss demands for lower fuel and food prices which have sparked two weeks of protests, hitting the country's weakened economy and threatening its oil production. President Guillermo Lasso late on Sunday announced a 10-cent per gallon cut to gasoline and diesel prices, the latest concession to try to quell the sometimes-violent demonstrations, which began on June 13.

At least seven people have died in connection with the marches and the country's oil output has been halved, with the energy ministry saying a production halt is possible by Tuesday if road blocks and takeovers of oil wells continue. Lasso, whose adversarial relationship with the national assembly has worsened during the protests, has also withdrawn security measures and announced subsidized fertilizers and debt forgiveness.

Indigenous groups led by organization CONAIE said in a statement earlier on Monday that the price reduction to $2.45 per gallon for gasoline extra and $1.80 per gallon for diesel was not enough. But in the afternoon the groups said they would attend a meeting with government officials set for 2 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), even as backers marched in Quito in rejection of the new prices.

"We will drive results for the 10-point agenda, we call on our mobilized supporters to be vigilant," CONAIE said on Twitter. Having to cut oil production amid globally high prices "is a crime," Italo Cedeno, the manager of state-run oil company Petroecuador, told a local television station.

Lasso said earlier in a tweet that measures including the gas price cut will cost some $600 million. Residents of Quito have complained of shortages of domestic gas and food. Other cities have also reported shortages of fuel and medical supplies for hospitals.

The public oil sector, private producers of flowers and dairy products, tourism and other businesses have lost about $500 million, the government has said. CONAIE tallies five protester deaths, while the government says three civilians died during marches, two more were killed in accidents and two died in ambulances delayed by blockades.

Lawmakers are set to continue debate on Tuesday on an effort to remove Lasso from office, though it appears opposition groups lack the necessary support for the measure to succeed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among earthquake survivors; Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns -U.N. report and more

Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among ...

 Global
4
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022