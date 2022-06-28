G7 leaders commit to tackling forced labour, single out China's Xinjiang region

G7 leaders have agreed to work towards removing all forced labour, including alleged state-sponsored forced labour in China's Xinjiang region, from global supply chains, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday. In a fact sheet issued on the final day of a summit in Germany, the White House said leaders were also urging all countries, including China, to contribute constructively to improving multilateral frameworks on debt restructuring.

Western governments accuse China of entrapping middle-income countries in debt with its development programmes. China denies abuses in Xinjiang, a major cotton producer that also supplies much of the world's materials for solar panels.

