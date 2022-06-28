UK says sporting bodies must reserve women’s sport for people born of the female sex

Britain's sports minister Nadine Dorries on Tuesday said she expected sporting bodies to reserve women's sports for those born of the female sex, after holding a meeting with a number of governing bodies.

"Asking women and teenage girls to compete against someone who was biologically born a male is inherently unfair," Dorries said on Twitter.

"Today I have made my position absolutely clear: I expect sporting bodies to follow the policy that competitive women’s sport must be reserved for people born of the female sex."

