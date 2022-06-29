Left Menu

China is a challenge to NATO interests, values - Stoltenberg

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2022 12:10 IST
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
China poses a challenge to NATO's values and interests and the alliance has to take into account the consequences for its security from China's investment in modern long-range weapons, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the start of the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid, he also said he expected "a very important decision" concerning challenges faced by the alliance on its southern flank and on terrorism.

