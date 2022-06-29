China is a challenge to NATO interests, values - Stoltenberg
China poses a challenge to NATO's values and interests and the alliance has to take into account the consequences for its security from China's investment in modern long-range weapons, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the start of the second day of a NATO summit in Madrid, he also said he expected "a very important decision" concerning challenges faced by the alliance on its southern flank and on terrorism.
