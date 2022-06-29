Left Menu

Rs 1,820.75 cr under 'Rythu Bandhu' disbursed: Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:17 IST
Rs 1,820.75 cr under 'Rythu Bandhu' disbursed: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has deposited Rs 1,820.75 crore into the bank accounts of 306.30 lakh farmers under 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme.

An official release on Wednesday said the government has provided Rs 50,448 crore to farmers under the scheme in eight tranches while Rs 7,508 crore would be provided to over 65 lakh farmers in the ninth tranche.

Overall 68.10 lakh farmers are eligible to get the assistance.

The government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season to the farmers for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments twice a year for Rabi and Kharif seasons.

Alleging that State under BJP rule was neglecting farmers' welfare, Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said the TRS government is allocating 11.50 per cent to 12 per cent of the budget for agricultural allied sectors.

He further said Telangana has to get over Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre under various provisions.

Reddy demanded the NDA government at the Centre that Rythu Bandhu scheme be implemented across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022