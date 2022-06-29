Left Menu

UK supermarket Tesco says some Heinz products not available due to pricing dispute

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:37 IST
UK supermarket Tesco says some Heinz products not available due to pricing dispute
Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco said on Wednesday some Kraft Heinz products were currently not available in its stores after the U.S. firm paused supply due to a dispute over pricing.

"We will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers," Tesco said in a statement.

"We're sorry that this means some products aren't available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon," it added.

