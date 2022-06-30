Helicopter crash: Oil ministry, ONGC to pay Rs 30 lakh to kin of deceased

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the petroleum ministry will pay a total compensation of Rs 30 lakh to each of the families of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Arabian Sea earlier this week.

''ONGC & @PetroleumMin have announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 15 lakh each (total Rs 30 lakh) to the families of the officials who lost their lives in an unfortunate #Helicopter incident in the #Arabian Sea on 28 June 2022,'' Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli tweeted.

In addition, ONGC has decided to pay Rs 1 lakh to each individual who suffered injuries in the chopper accident, he said after visiting the injured at a Mumbai hospital.

''Additionally, all dues and compensation to the ONGC employees in various heads including EPF and post-retirement benefit scheme will be cleared within one week,'' he said.

A brand new Pawan Hans chopper with nine people on board crashed into the Arabian Sea, about 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast on Tuesday, killing four people -- including three ONGC employees. The fourth person was employed by a contractor working for ONGC.

In perhaps one of the fastest rescue operations, all the nine were pulled out of the helicopter before it sank. Four of those were unconscious and were declared dead when taken to hospital.

The rescue was led by ONGC employees at Sagar Kiran rig, which was the destination of the helicopter. The Navy also assisted in the operations.

''The rescue team deployed at Sagar Kiran rig showed extraordinary valour and promptly launched rescue operations. ONGC has decided to award a sum of Rs 50 thousand to every member of the crew,'' Teli said.

Teli said he visited Nanavati hospital in Mumbai to meet ONGC officials injured during the accident. ''I wish a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. I also offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who passed away in the unfortunate accident.'' Separately, ONGC in a statement said apart from the ex-gratia, one senior company executive each has been assigned to help the families of deceased employees.

''The executives will be responsible for facilitating their logistics, boarding, lodging, counselling, interaction with police authorities, transportation of mortal remains, accompanying the families to their respective home station and any local support,'' it said.

In order to extend all possible help to the survivors, a team of ONGC officers has also been associated with the survivors. The associated officers would facilitate in their logistics, boarding and accompany them to their hometowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)