QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on carbon emissions

Here are reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday limiting the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. U.S. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE-CAPITO, WEST VIRGINIA REPUBLICAN

"Today's decision by the Supreme Court is welcome news and further proves that EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) overstepped its authority by imposing enormously burdensome regulations on states to reconfigure our electric grid despite Congress's rejection." SENATOR KEVIN CRAMER, NORTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN

"Today's ruling reaffirms Congress never intended the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions for the states." MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, U.N. SPECIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE AMBITION

"This decision marks the second time in a week that the Supreme Court has turned back the clock to darker days that have dangerous implications for public health. The decision to side with polluters over the public will cost American lives and cause an enormous amount of preventable suffering, with the biggest burden falling on low-income communities and communities of color." U.S. SENATOR MARCO RUBIO, FLORIDA REPUBLICAN

"Congress writes the laws, not government agencies. The Supreme Court is sending a strong signal to unelected bureaucrats throughout the federal government to stop reaching beyond their legislative mandate. It is long overdue." JODY FREEMAN, HARVARD UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR

"This is a lifeline to extending the use of coal." U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, A DEMOCRAT

"Just like last week's dangerously misguided and abhorrent decisions on gun safety and abortion, the extremist MAGA Court's ruling today in West Virginia v. EPA will cause more needless deaths – in this instance because of more pollution that will exacerbate the climate crisis and make our air and water less clean and safe." SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL, KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN

"This ruling will have a significant impact on the Commonwealth. Even as energy prices spiral out of control and experts warn of electricity blackouts, the Biden Administration has continued the Left's war on affordable domestic energy and proposed to saddle the electric power sector with expensive regulatory requirements. U.S. REPRESENTATIVE RAUL GRIJALVA, DEMOCRATIC CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMITTEE

"With today's decision to gut the federal government's ability to keep carbon pollution from some of the country's biggest climate change offenders in check, they've sentenced our planet to death as well." SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN RON WYDEN, OREGON DEMOCRAT

"The Republicans on the Supreme Court are not going to allow any meaningful administration efforts to combat climate change. It's crystal clear. The only way to tackle this problem is through congressional action, which is why it's so important that Congress pass our clean energy tax credit package." NO. 2 U.S. SENATE DEMOCRAT DICK DURBIN OF ILLINOIS

"Today's decision by this Supreme Court is a dangerous step backwards and threatens our air and our planet. This ruling sets a troubling precedent both for what it means to protect public health and the authority regulatory agencies have to protect public health." TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON

"With Biden in the White House, the radical left has re-captured the levers of environmental power and are forcing their green agenda on the nation. Today, we stopped him."

