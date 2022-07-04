11 killed, including school children, in Kullu bus accident

As many as 11 people died and several others were injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning. A private bus on Route Shensher to Sainj fell down into a ditch near Jangla Sainj Newuly Marg. The incident happened around 8 a.m. Several school children were traveling on the bus, as per the state emergency operation center.

The teams have been stationed on the site to carry out rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the kin of the deceased in the Kullu school bus accident.

"Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," stated PMO. "The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope that injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," added the PM.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also condoled the death. He tweeted, "I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families."

