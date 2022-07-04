Delhi: 20-year-old stabbed to death in Samaspur village

A road rage incident on the NH24 curve near Samaspur village left one dead after he got into an altercation with an unidentified accused. "On Sunday at 8:42 pm, information was received in PS Pandav Nagar from LBS Hospital, Khichripur regarding admission of one Nikhil Sharma (20), resident of Patparganj Village. His friend admitted him to the hospital after sustaining an injury in a quarrel, and he was declared brought dead," said the police.

Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased along with his friend had an altercation with one unknown scooty rider near the wine shop, Samaspur Village. While they were going back to their place after purchasing liquor, this unknown person came along with his associate and soon a scuffle broke out between them outside the gate of the liquor shop. "Both got into a scuffle and the accused stabbed the victim in the chest," said Delhi Police.

A case under appropriate sections is being registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits. Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

