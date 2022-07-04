Ukraine needs $750 bln for recovery plan, prime minister says
Ukraine needs $750 billion for a recovery plan in the wake of Russia's invasion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.
Shmyhal also told the Ukraine Recovery Conference hosted by Switzerland that there had been over $100 billion of direct damage to infrastructure from Russia's invasion.
