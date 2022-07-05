Kremlin: no decision taken on switching Russian LNG sales to roubles
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that no decision had been made on whether to switch sales of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to roubles.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that no presidential orders were currently planned on the proposal, which would see certain countries pay for LNG in roubles.
Russia's Gazprom could propose expanding its roubles-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include LNG, the Interfax news agency quoted a senior manager as saying on Monday.
