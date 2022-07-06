PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Royal Mail managers to strike over proposed job and pay cuts https://on.ft.com/3NM09D1 - Tesco squares up to Mars Petcare over price of Whiskas https://on.ft.com/3ABFm1Y

- Shell signs up to Qatar project as LNG demand booms https://on.ft.com/3IhWhZq - Sainsbury's sales fall as customers cut back spending https://on.ft.com/3R9Egk2

Overview - Managers at Britain's Royal Mail will hold two rounds of industrial action later this month in a dispute over job cuts and pay, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

- Mars Inc on Tuesday stopped supplying some petcare products to Britain's Tesco Plc, less than a week after U.S. packaged foods company Kraft Heinz pulled several brands from its shelves. - QatarEnergy on Tuesday signed a deal with Shell for the Gulf state's North Field East expansion, the first phase of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

- Sainsbury's on Tuesday warned the financial pressure on British shoppers would "only intensify" this year after it reported a 4% drop in underlying quarterly sales, driven by falling demand for general goods in its supermarkets and Argos stores. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

