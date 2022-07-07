Left Menu

-Kazakhstan needs to diversify oil supply routes, Tokayev says

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday that Kazakhstan needed to diversify its oil supply routes, a day after a Russian court ordered the Caspian Pipeine Consortium to suspend activity for 30 days. Speaking at a government meeting, Tokayev ordered a study into building a pipeline across the Caspian Sea, a previously proposed project that would carry Kazakh oil to Europe while bypassing Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 12:12 IST
-Kazakhstan needs to diversify oil supply routes, Tokayev says
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday that Kazakhstan needed to diversify its oil supply routes, a day after a Russian court ordered the Caspian Pipeine Consortium to suspend activity for 30 days.

Speaking at a government meeting, Tokayev ordered a study into building a pipeline across the Caspian Sea, a previously proposed project that would carry Kazakh oil to Europe while bypassing Russia. Tokayev said that improving port infrastructure on the Caspian Sea was a "strategic task" for Kazakhstan's government, local media reported.

Heavily fossil fuel-dependent Kazakhstan is reliant on Russian pipelines for oil exports to markets in Europe. On Wednesday, a court in the Rssian city of Novorossiisk ordered the CPC pipeline, which handles around 1% of global oil, to suspend operations, citing issues related to oil spills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022