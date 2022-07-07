Russia to take Sakhalin 1 project under its control - lawmaker
- Russian Federation
Pavel Zavalny, the head of the energy committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Thursday that the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in the country's far east will be put under Moscow's jurisdiction, just like the neighboring project, Sakhalin-2.
President Vladimir Putin signed last week a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project, a move that could force out Shell and Japanese investors.
Four companies - Rosneft, ExxonMobil, Japan's SODECO, and India's ONGC Videsh - are partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields.
