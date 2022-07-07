Left Menu

Sonatrach and Engie sign gas sale and purchase agreement

07-07-2022
Sonatrach and Engie sign gas sale and purchase agreement
Sonatrach Image Credit: Facebook (SONATRACH)
  • Algeria

Algeria has signed a three-year contract with French firm Engie to deliver gas with a new price, a statement from state-owned Sonatrach said on Thursday.

Algeria is reviewing gas prices for all its clients to cope with rises in international markets.

