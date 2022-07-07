Sonatrach and Engie sign gas sale and purchase agreement
Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
Algeria has signed a three-year contract with French firm Engie to deliver gas with a new price, a statement from state-owned Sonatrach said on Thursday.
Algeria is reviewing gas prices for all its clients to cope with rises in international markets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Algeria's Oran -state media
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Algeria's Oran province -state media
EXCLUSIVE-Algeria's Sonatrach mulls new formulas to raise gas prices for European buyers- sources
Algeria to reopen land borders with Tunisia on July 15
Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients - Sonatrach's CEO