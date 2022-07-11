Bihar: Govt middle school in Gaya introduces uniform for teaching, non-teaching staffs

A government middle school in the Naxal-affected Banke Bazar block of Bihar's Gaya district has introduced a school uniform for all the teaching and non-teaching staff members besides the students. The Principal of the school said that he decided to pay for the first set of uniforms from his private funds.

"We had a meeting with all the teachers, guards & cooks of the school where we decided that not only students but also the teaching and other staff should come to school in uniform. I decided to provide the first set of uniforms from my private funds so that there could be a feeling of equality among the students," Nageshwar Das, Principal said. Notably, there is a colour code of dresses for staff at various positions. The teachers have been allotted the uniform of pink coloured shirt while the security guards with the blue-coloured shirt.

It has become the first government school in the district to have implemented the uniform in the premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)