Gold Fields plans Toronto listing after Yamana deal

South Africa's Gold Fields on Monday announced plans to seek a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) if its proposed takeover of Canada's Yamana Gold is successful, in a bid to win over investors, some of whom had criticized the deal.

"Gold Fields will apply to have its securities listed on the TSX, subject to the completion of the transaction, to provide shareholders additional flexibility at limited incremental cost," Gold Fields said in a market update on the deal.

Gold Fields added it would revise its dividend policy to declare an interim and final dividend of up to 45% of normalized earnings each year.

