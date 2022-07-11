Left Menu

Gold Fields plans Toronto listing after Yamana deal

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:20 IST
Gold Fields plans Toronto listing after Yamana deal
Gold Fields Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Canada

South Africa's Gold Fields on Monday announced plans to seek a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) if its proposed takeover of Canada's Yamana Gold is successful, in a bid to win over investors, some of whom had criticized the deal.

"Gold Fields will apply to have its securities listed on the TSX, subject to the completion of the transaction, to provide shareholders additional flexibility at limited incremental cost," Gold Fields said in a market update on the deal.

Gold Fields added it would revise its dividend policy to declare an interim and final dividend of up to 45% of normalized earnings each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022